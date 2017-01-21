The Pueblo West View

-
Briefly: Jan. 19
- Photography Society to hold annual Photography Show
- Library hosting String Quartet
- Private developments bring public improvements
- March of Dimes volleyball tourney seeks return to Pueblo West
- Library scores $1K grant for sewing, crafts program
- Metro Board to possibly study feasibility, costs of Pueblo West incorporating into an independent city
- Moonlit barn
- Briefly: Jan. 12
- Leadership Institute seeks teen applicants
- Library briefs: Jan. 12
- Shooting chapter open
Pueblo West tames Mustangs, readies for showdown with South
A night after nearly blowing on upset in an eventual 72-55 win over South Central League foe Centennial, the top-ranked Pueblo West High School boys …
- GIRLS BASKETBALL: Refocused Cyclones move to 2-0 in SCL following Centennial win
- Hunt's win at heavyweight can't erase falter against #2 East
- Cyclones open up SCL with win
- Newcomer makes impact for Cyclone wrestling
- Cyclones 200 free relay earns state qual at Hornet
- Pueblo West takes out reigning 3A state champions in battle of defending state champs
- Pueblo West edged by Colorado Springs Christian 37-36
- Sports briefs: Jan. 12
- Hornets lose first Highlands game against rival Castle View
Pot Topic: Marijuana issues
- Pueblo County marijuana excise tax projects roll on
- CSU-Pueblo student benefits from marijuana excise tax scholarship
- 1st U.S. rules for pot in public fire up debate in Denver
- Boone proposes annex to gain pot farm for tax revenue
- CSU-Pueblo pot research presentations offered
- The good, bad and unknown about marijuana’s health effects
Pueblo business news
This week at the convention center
Tuesday Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority Friday Pueblo Chamber 106th Annual Meeting & Citizen of the Year Presentation …
- This week at the state fairgrounds
- Brian Chrisman: St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center
- Amanda Harris: AT&T’s Rocky Mountain region
- 2016 Employees of the Year: Pueblo Community College
- BBB co-hosts workshop
- Business calendar: Upcoming business events
- After slow start, ski season races ahead
- Water agreement aids depot, re-use
- Job fair for journeyman electricians to be held at Pueblo Convention Center
- Pueblo West looking at idea of flying solo
- Pueblo West Fire tackles fully engulfed garage
- Pueblo West Metro District project replacing broken, outdated line
- Taylor leads Pueblo West past Harrison to begin 4A title defense
- Pueblo West High senior Kennedy Shriver to play volleyball at CSU-Pueblo next year
- Three men arrested in Pueblo West home burglary; fourth suspect sought
Entertainment
David Bowie interviews are quirky collection of memories
The introduction of “David Bowie: The Last Interview and Other Conversations” begins: “David Bowie gave a lot of interviews . . . until he didn’t.” Quirky, well-spoken …
- A deep look at an unlikely tandem of psychologists
- From offensive line to front line, book unfolds drama of Rose Bowl, WWII
- At the Library
- South grad’s offers a ‘sound’ contribution to president’s inauguration
- On Inauguration Day, ‘House of Cards’ announces May return
- Front Row: Iconic reggae, indie film and art openings
- Adele to perform at the Grammy Awards next month
